A thousand people headed to the Market Place to see how the town is becoming more cycle friendly.

Macclesfield Town Council is on a mission to encourage more people to get out on their bikes and has produced new cycle maps to give families and riders more confidence to cycle around the town.

The council celebrated the release of new cycle maps with a ‘Cycle Saturday’ event, which was attended by around 1,000 people.

About 30 cyclists took part in a group cycle ride to test out the new routes, led by the Macclesfield Wheelers.

Mike Gaskell, who took part, said: “It was a great ride organised by Macclesfield Wheelers, and the support from the other riders was great motivation too. I look forward to more Cycle Saturdays in the future.”

Local cycle shop Ride and Repair joined the event to fix any bikes and Variety Fitness demonstrated yoga specifically designed for cyclists. St John Ambulance gave cycling first aid advice, Cheshire Fire Service talked about staying safe on the roads and Macclesfield Police offered tips on bike security. Everybody Leisure also brought a ‘smoothie bike’ along and challenged people to take part in a static cycling competition.

The cycle route leaflets can be picked up from the library and the Visitor Information Centre, or online at macclesfield-tc.gov.uk.