Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than one in ten hospital beds are taken up by patients who should have been discharged.

Patients are finding themselves stuck in beds at Macclesfield Hospital despite being medically fit to leave. The problem is on the rise and health bosses have called a special meeting in the New Year to discuss the problem.

In October 12.73 per cent of occupied beds had patients who were delayed from leaving. From April to June it was 11.4pc and from July to September it was 10.0pc. The national target is 2.5pc.

Hundreds of bed days are lost every month due to delays. In October there were 864 bed days lost.

Delays happen when patients are being discharged home or to nursing homes, community hospitals or hospices. There can be a lack of space or delays in paperwork or funding.

Critics have blamed the closure of care homes like Hollins View in Macclesfield which had an intermediate care unit. Cheshire East shut the home a year ago after a bitter fight by campaigners.

Coun Laura Jeuda, Macclesfield South councillor, said: “It’s no wonder people are being delayed from leaving hospital after the disastrous decision to close Hollins View and Lincoln House in Crewe which also provided intermediate care. It’s an absolute scandal.

“We warned this would happen but they pressed ahead with their plans to close services.”

‘Bed blocking’ ties up resources and causes low mood and increased infection risk for patients.

The Health and Adult Social Care Overview and Scrutiny Committee will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, January 18, 10am at Macclesfield Town Hall.

A joint statement between East Cheshire NHS Trust, Eastern Cheshire Clinical Commissioning Group and Cheshire East Council said: “Like most other local health economies we have seen an increase in the number of delayed transfers of care (DTOCs).

“There are complex factors behind this including an increasingly elderly population which has not been matched by increased community capacity, particularly nursing home and domicillary care packages.

“Health and social care partners are working on initiatives to reduce delays. Intermediate care has always been delivered from a variety of locations in eastern Cheshire on a flexible basis according to demand.”