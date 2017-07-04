Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Organisers of a new festival at Jodrell Bank have added more musicians, artists and comedians to the bill.

Bluedot will be a three day festival within the grounds of the famous observatory boasting a range of performances alongside lectures, comedy, art installations, a planetarium and even robot workshops.

The event will run from July 22 to 24.

Joining headliners Jean-Michel Jarre, Caribou and Underworld will be French electronica/space rock pioneers Air and DJ Shadow, Floating Points and George Fitzgerald.

The Warehouse Project’s resident DJ Krysco, and BBC Radio 6 Music’s Marc Riley have also been announced. They join Everything Everything, Public Service Broadcasting, British Sea Power, Mercury Rev, spacey Californians Moon Duo, Steve Mason, 65daysofstatic, Beyond the Wizard’s Sleeve and DJ Yoda.

There is also a new artwork by Brian Eno, which will project across the Lovell Telescope.

Two unique performances heading to the festival are Lanterns On The Lake, who are teaming up with the Royal Northern Sinfonia, and Be play One, a collaboration between musicians, artists, scientists and 40,000 real life bees.

There is theatre from Urban Astronaut and a unique audio-visual production called Hello Moon Can you Hear Me? featuring a collaboration between music producers Jim Spencer and David Tolan and astrophysicist Tim O’Brien.

On the comedy bill there will be Helen Keen, Helen Arney and Steve Mould from Festival of the Spoken Nerd, Dr. Steve Cross, James Veitch, Robin Ince, Tiernan Douieb and Adam Kay.

Book lovers will be catered for with sci-fi author Alan Garner and writer Andrew Smith.

For families there will be a live show of Clangers with some special guests.

Organiser Ben Robinson: “Bluedot is shaping up to be a very special event indeed and we still have much, much more to announce across the board including the full science, tech, film and gaming programme. It is quite literally a festival like no other on the planet.”

Previously announced acts include Professor Brian Cox, former keyboard player with D:Ream, who will also be recording his science-based Radio 4 Show The Infinite Monkey Cage during the event.

For tickets visit discoverthebluedot.com .