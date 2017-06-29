More than 500 people attended this year’s Bosley Fete and Fell Race.
Families turned out in glorious sunshine for the event at Bosley St Mary’s Primary School.
There was a procession with visiting rose queens from neighbouring villages.
Rory the Lion from Macclesfield Town Football Club presented rose queen Scarlett
Squire and king Oliver Revill with a rose bowl and tankard.
Attractions included tombolas, fairground rides, a coconut shy, bouncy castle, face painting and traction engines.
Visitors enjoyed country dancing and new for this year were donkey rides. There was homemade produce for sale, refreshments and a beer tent, as well as the fell race.
Senior fell runners completed over 7.5km with a 250m ascent and there was a 3km junior race for 10 to 15 year olds.
The senior race was won by Jack Ross and the junior race by James Doorbar.
Emma Carter, from the event, said: “It was a brilliant day in glorious sunshine and there were more than 500 people.
“The fete was opened by Rev John Harries and we held a minute’s silence for victims of the Manchester disaster.”