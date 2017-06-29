Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 500 people attended this year’s Bosley Fete and Fell Race.

Families turned out in glorious sunshine for the event at Bosley St Mary’s Primary School.

There was a procession with visiting rose queens from neighbouring villages.

Rory the Lion from Macclesfield Town Football Club presented rose queen Scarlett

Squire and king Oliver Revill with a rose bowl and tankard.

Attractions included tombolas, fairground rides, a coconut shy, bouncy castle, face painting and traction engines.

Visitors enjoyed country dancing and new for this year were donkey rides. There was homemade produce for sale, refreshments and a beer tent, as well as the fell race.

Senior fell runners completed over 7.5km with a 250m ascent and there was a 3km junior race for 10 to 15 year olds.

The senior race was won by Jack Ross and the junior race by James Doorbar.

Emma Carter, from the event, said: “It was a brilliant day in glorious sunshine and there were more than 500 people.

“The fete was opened by Rev John Harries and we held a minute’s silence for victims of the Manchester disaster.”