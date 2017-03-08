Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Railway stations from across the world will be recreated in Macclesfield for a special model exhibition suitable for all the family.

The Macclesfield Model Railway Group has been building and displaying their models for 45 years and has found a regular exhibition space at Tytherington School.

Their next exhibition, which includes a special ‘Brio’ railway – a wooden train set – and Thomas the Tank Engine exhibit which children can operate, plus 20 layouts featuring British, Continental and American themes, takes place on Saturday and Sunday (March 11 and 12).

Shaun Horricks, chairman, said: “We are very proud of the fact that this annual exhibition attracts over 1,500 visitors, many of whom live quite a distance from Macclesfield. Not only does it provide local families with a great place to visit, serious railway modellers also come to the exhibition from a wide area.”

The exhibition, which also includes a model railway from Wuppertal in Germany with a working electro-magnetic gantry crane, is open from 10am until 5pm on Saturday, and from 10am until 4.30pm on Sunday. Food is also served. For more information go to macclesfieldmrg.org.