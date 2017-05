Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mobile cooking unit caught fire in a warehouse.

Firefighters were called to the fire in a commercial unit on Shrigley Road, Bollington around 6.30am yesterday morning (Sunday, May 7).

Two firefighters in breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to put out the fire and the cooking unit was removed outside.

The area was then damped down.