Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A missing woman was found 40 miles away after a search operation by police.

The police helicopter hovered above the town on Saturday night combing the area for a 22-year-old woman who went missing from a house in Rainow.

Police received reports of concerns for the woman’s welfare at around 10.20pm on Saturday (May 6).

Officers combed the area on the ground while a helicopter from NPAS (National Police Air Support) searched from above.

The woman was found safe and well in the Bolton area at approximately 00.30pm yesterday (Sunday, May 7).