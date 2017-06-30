Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Road has reopened a year after it was damaged by flash flooding.

Dozens of homes in Poynton were evacuated when heavy rain caused a brook to burst its banks.

The flooding caused ‘significant and unforeseen damage’ to Middlewood Road, which was at risk of completely giving way when a nearby embankment collapsed.

Now, after the installation of a 90m-long concrete slab to strengthen the road, it has been reopened.

The embankment has been stabilised and work has doubled the capacity of the route’s drainage system. Safety barriers have also been replaced and strengthened.

Coun David Brown, cabinet member for highways and Infrastructure, said:: “The flash flooding seen in parts of Cheshire East in June last year caused significant and unforeseen damage to Middlewood Road.

“Investigation, survey and design work had to take place before any repairs could be undertaken and we would like to thank local residents and the wider public for their patience while this major highway improvement has been completed.

“Since that devastating storm, our priority has been to return the road to a safe condition. We realise the work has caused not inconsiderable disruption to some people but the work was both necessary and complex. I’m sure the local community are as pleased as I that the work has progressed well and the road is now reopening.”

