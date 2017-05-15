Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A metal band are on the hunt for derelict buildings to shoot an atmospheric music video.

Reign of Sirius have been on the scene for seven years and are working towards their third album ‘Phantomime’.

To promote it and their new single, the six-piece want to create a video but are looking for the right environment.

Simon Mayo, a guitarist in the Macclesfield outfit, said: “We are currently on the look out for old or derelict properties we could access in order to shoot a music video for our upcoming single ‘Wolves’.

“I have contacted local mills around the area as we are looking for something quite industrial. However, a lot of derelict buildings are difficult to legally access due to safety reasons.”

The band describe their sound as incorporating ‘intense riff work with theatrical vocals’ and pride themselves on their poetic lyrics and big epic choruses.

The rest of the band includes vocalist Alex Blaikie, guitarist Tom Perry, keyboards Alex Williams, bassist Charlie Blaikie and drummer Jacob Lockett.

If you can help the band find a suitable

place email reignofsirius@outlook.com or visit www.facebook.com/reignofsiriusuk