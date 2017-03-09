Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three men have been jailed after planning to break into an ATM and attacking a police car with a sledgehammer during a 110mph chase.

Carl Hargin, 31, Kieran Patrick Shortman, 31, and Craig Cox, 27, have been jailed for more than 20 years in total after officers thwarted their plan.

Police say that Gareth Hawkins and PC Philip Reeves were on patrol in an unmarked police car on Wilmslow Road near Handforth at around 3am on October 14, 2016 when they spotted a Black Audi A3 with four men on board travelling in the opposite direction.

The officers turned around to follow the car and as they got closer the vehicle made off at high speed and the officers began to chase it towards Poynton.

Police say that the pursuit continued for several miles, with the Audi reaching speeds of up to 110 miles per hour. On two occasions the Audi stopped and one of the passengers got out and attacked the police car with a sledgehammer.

The car sustained serious damage and was unable to continue with the pursuit.

The Audi eventually came to a stop on Woodford Road after the driver lost control and crashed into a garden. All of the men, who are from Salford, fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Officers recovered materials and equipment inside the vehicle which showed the men intended to carry out an attack on an ATM machine.

Hargin, of Broughton Lane, and Shortman, of Islington Way, were arrested on October 25 in the Salford area. Cox, of Oaklands Road, was arrested on November 19 in the Preston area.

The men pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, conspiracy to cause an explosion and conspiracy to steal. They were each handed sentences of six years four months at Chester Crown Court this week.

PC Hawkins and PC Reeves said it was the ‘most vicious and brutal incident’ they had seen, police said.

After the sentencing, Detective Inspector Claire Jesson said: “I’d like to thank all the officers involved in this investigation. As a result of their hard work and the overwhelming evidence they gathered, the offenders were left with no option but to plead guilty to all charges. I would particularly like to acknowledge the efforts of PC Hawkins and PC Reeves. As a result of their courage, bravery and ingenuity they prevented a major ATM attack, which could have resulted in the theft of thousands of pounds.”

One man remains outstanding and enquiries are ongoing to find him.