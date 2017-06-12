Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A junior rugby team have been hailed ‘the invincibles’ after going an entire season unbeaten.

Macclesfield Rugby Club’s U16s played 25 games during the 2016/17 season, winning 23 games and drawing two.

During their incredible season the team beat Sedbergh School, rated the best team in the country.

The feat was accomplished with a staggering 936 points, an average of 37 per game, and allowing only 206 points against them, an average eight per game.

The season was only marred by missing out on a place in the Cheshire Cup Final because of a rule where the home team in a semi-final do not progress if the game is drawn.

Robert Oliver, who coaches the boys alongside Matthew Harding and Tony King, hailed the ‘incredible’ accomplishment.

He said: “We are so proud of the boys for what they achieved this season and the manner in which they achieved it. They are our invincibles.

“Last season the team lost only one game so our aim was to beat that record.

“The team play as a real squad, every player is treated the same, they train hard, play hard and are a real credit to Macclesfield Town and the rugby club.”

Most of the squad have been playing together since they were five years old.

Robert, 45, said: “These boys come from different areas including Macclesfield, Poynton and the villages. They go to different schools and come from different communities. But on a Sunday they unite the communities under one team.

“There is a great camaraderie. They boys have grown up together and in a few years will leave the junior set up. I hope they look back on their experience as a good one.”

Some of them have played so well they have been selected for the Cheshire U16 county team, some are members of Sale Sharks Academy, while some regularly play U18s School Rugby.

Robert claims discipline and a strong philosophy has kept the boys interested in the sport.

He said: “Every season as a group we set team goals and rules. Everyone is treated the same, there is no hierarchy based on size, weight or ability. They all get the same game time. That philosophy creates a real identity in the team where everyone enjoys coming to play.

“Even if they are injured they come to support each other.”