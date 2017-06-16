Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mechanic hit a woman with a wrench and attacked her with a screwdriver during a vicious assault.

Martin Craik’s victim also suffered from two fractured ribs, a stab wound and a perforated ear drum as a result of the sustained attack at her home, a court heard.

Craik, 42, of Buxton Road, Macclesfield, had recently started living with his friend, a court heard.

One morning he came downstairs and the pair - who had both been drinking - started arguing. The victim went into the kitchen to get away, but Craik followed her and smashed her around the back of the head with a wrench three times.

He stabbed her in the ear with a kitchen knife and screwdriver which perforated her ear drum.

As she cowered on the floor, he kicked her before throwing her phone at the wall when she called for help.

A judge told him it was a ‘serious, sustained attack using weapons’ and jailed him for two years.

Prosecuting, Joanne Maxwell said: “The defendant was drunk on neat vodka out of the bottle. The victim went into the kitchen and describes becoming aware of Craik coming in behind her. He was holding a 12 inch wrench and struck her three times to the back of the head. He used a kitchen knife to stab her ear lobe and picked up a screwdriver which he inserted in her ear canal. She also had two fractured ribs where she sustained three kicks while on the floor. She curled herself into a ball to defend herself.”

Craik, a motorcycle mechanic, pleaded guilty at Chester Crown Court to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent on May 11.

Representing himself in court, Craik said it was ‘a one off’ and ‘out of character’.

He said: “We were both drunk and were arguing, then she kicked my leg and ankle which has been broken. I don’t remember what happened in the kitchen but I remember my adjustable spanner was on the window sill. It wasn’t a good day. It was in the heat of the moment.”

Judge Simon Berkson said he had ‘gone ballistic’. He said: “You were so drunk that you both behaved out of character. It ended up with you involving yourself in a sustained attack using weapons causing significant injuries.

“You say you and didn’t mean to cause injury but this was serious offending.”