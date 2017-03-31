Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A thief has admitted stealing hundreds of pounds worth of goods from the same shop.

Richard James Cunningham, 45, hit the Co-op in Macclesfield SIX times in just five weeks during his crime spree.

It started on November 12, last year, when he stole coffee worth £10.

Then on November 23 he took four beef briskets, six sirloin steaks and a bottle of wine worth £71.99.

Cunningham struck on December 4, 5 and 6, stealing £130 of meat on each visit.

He returned again on December 18 to take meat worth £90.

The total value of the goods he took during the five weeks was £561.99.

Cunningham, of Cross Street, Macclesfield, admitted six charges of theft at Stockport magistrates’ court.

He also admitted possession of cannabis, from an incident in Macclesfield on March 12.

Cunningham was bailed to attend the same court on April 4 where he will be sentenced following a report from the probation service.

But Cunningham has been warned that all options, including custody, are on the table when magistrates come to sentence him.