In pictures: Children in Need

In pictures: Children in Need

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Generous Maxonians helped the Children in Need appeal raise more than £50m.

Sponsored events at community centres, schools and workplaces in Macclesfield and the surrounding villages on Friday all contributed to the whopping national sum.

Among those doing their bit were children at Upton Priory School, where year five pupils ran stalls and games in return for donations, raising more than £700 for the cause.

Miss Burnage, headteacher of the Berwick Close school, said: “We raised a fabulous £703.05 for Children In Need on Friday with Year Five designing and running a range of different, fun stalls.

“All children throughout school participated and had lots of fun throughout the day.”

Libby Ford, who is in lower sixth for at Park Lane Special school, headed to school dressed head to toe in spots for the day, while eight-year-old Emma Bushill was among students at St John the Evangelist Primary School wearing their pyjamas.

Students at Puss Bank Primary School - including Enma-Leigh Hitchener, five, and seven-year-old Balazs Raduly - designed their own Tshirts for the fundraiser, while pupils at Pott Shrigley Church School wore spotty outfits and took part in Children In Need themed activities.

They also welcomed Pudsey bear to the school and talked about where they thought the money raised should be donated to.

Staff at the Adelphi Mill in Bollington also did their bit for the cause, raising a fantastic £1,200 for Children In Need.

The money was raised through a cake sale and raffle, which included a Chirstmas cake baked by staff member Steve Baggaley’s mum Rose, who regularly donates cakes to the firm’s charity events. Other items in the raffle included a day off for a member of staff, and dinner, bed and breakfast at Shrigley Hall Hotel.

And on Friday, staff also took part ina ‘Countryfile Ramble’, donning their walking boots for a trek up to to Nabs Head.

Michelle Foden, from Adelphi, said: “It was fantastic. We had a great day.”