A MASSIVE social media campaign has kicked off over a Land Rover stolen from Gawsworth Hall - with a Facebook post viewed one and a half million times.

The Richards family were distraught when their beloved Land Rover was stolen from the grounds of their Tudor manor house.

It had been in the family for 40 years and had great sentimental value.

They posted the theft on Facebook, thinking it wouldn’t do any harm in helping them get it back.

But they did not realise the impact the post would have, with it now viewed more than one and a half million times since it was put up on Thursday (December 7). The post has more than 2,000 likes and 20,000 shares. The family has had messages from all over the world, including Japan, Australia and North America.

The family hopes the response will get their cherished vehicle back.

Rupert Richards, who lives at the historic house, on Church Lane in Gawsworth, with mum Elizabeth and brother Jonathan, said: “It’s gone totally crackers online.

“I don’t know what makes something go viral but this has.

“We posted it in the hope that it would generate some interest but didn’t really share it too widely and it’s just taken off. We’ve been amazed by the response. We’re touched as a family. It shows of goodwill of people in Macclesfield and further afield.”

Police say the vehicle was taken between 10pm on Wednesday, December 6 and 9.30am on Thursday, December 7.

It’s a six cylinder 109 long wheel base Land Rover in grey with cream hard top, registration 909 UMB. It was not taxed for public roads but is a working vehicle, last used by the family in the summer.

It was originally bought by Rupert’s dad Timothy, who died a year ago, to pull his Victorian horse-drawn buses to events across the country.

It had a run-down battery so Rupert says thieves had to charge it.

He said: “They went to a lot of effort to steal it. CCTV footage shows offenders leave and enter the site. We think they were here for two hours.

“The Land Rover has great sentimental value.

“I learned to drive in it and we used it for family holidays. We have many happy memories of my father using it. We’re all very upset. It would be the best Christmas present to get it back.”

Call police on 101 with information.