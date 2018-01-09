Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A martial arts gym is raising money to help save lives.

Dave and Amanda Kari, from Voodoo Gym, on Chestergate, are trying to raise £2,000 for a new defibrillator and a secure outdoor cabinet, allowing other businesses access should they need it.

The pair, who have run the gym for almost 10 years, say they wanted to make their gym and the local community safer.

The couple became qualified First Aid instructors and have been teaching courses from their gym for the past three years.

Dave, 50, said: “We teach First Aid and we wanted a defibrillator for the gym but a lot of members raised the point that there wasn’t one in our area. So we thought that we would kill two birds with one stone and help the wider community.

“We have also decided that any money we raise over our target we are going to use so that we can subsidise our first aid courses.”

The couple regularly raise money for charity but decided this time to keep it local and since beginning their campaign in November, they have managed to raise around £900.

With the help of local businesses, members and even other gyms the couple have been holding regular fund-raisers and say they have been blown away by the support.

Dave, a former Ryles Park High pupil, said: “The support in the area has been tremendous from the people that train here and we have also had people from other gyms offering money.

“Even youngsters have been getting involved, it’s not just the adult members.

“We have had eight-year-olds coming in and giving us 50p, it is fantastic really.

“We have done all sorts of things, we had a Christmas jumper day, where people trained in them, which was a bit uncomfortable.

“We also raised around £400 with a charity kick boxing match, where I fought an 11-year-old and he beat me up.

“And one of our members who won our weight loss challenge donated all of their winnings to the fund and I know how hard they worked to get there.”