A married teacher from Poynton has denied having sex with a schoolboy she allegedly groomed for more than a year.

Deborah Lowe, 53, the head of pastoral care at a high school, pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual activity with a child, and five counts of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust.

The complainant was aged 15 when the alleged sexual activity began and turned 16 during the span of alleged offences, Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester heard. Ms Lowe, above, denies all the offences, said to have taken place between April 2015 and June 2016. She was arrested last month by police who had received a report of grooming.

Ms Lowe had been bailed to live at the Elm Beds Caravan Park in Poynton. She was rebailed, but her new address was not made public. Judge Maurice Greene granted bail ahead of a trial, scheduled for five days, beginning on April 9 next year.