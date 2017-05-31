Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

"Put your trust in me as an independent MP and I will focus on the key priorities. Whatever the national picture may bring – we have some big challenges to tackle. I won’t be afraid to speak out. My 23 years in law and governance has taught me the importance of fairness, transparency and standing up for what is right.

My priorities would be:

l Invest in our young people – fight harder to get our share of national school funding and look at new ways to make the money go further locally.

l Create a new Education and Achievement Trust covering the whole area- that would harness the brightest minds and exceptional local talent to teach the new skills and attitudes needed to grow and prosper in a post-Brexit, hi-tech skilled economy.

l Care for our elderly – a mark of a civilised society is how well we care for our senior citizens. They are people who have scrimped and saved, paid their NI and have right to feel protected: not fearful of what future social care costs they may have to face. Health and social care needs to be joined-up, so that older people are supported to live independently at home. A time bank system could incentivise local people to contribute a few hours every month.

l Regenerate the town centre –Planning applications come and go, rumours and indecision abound. Landowners sit on property and let it rot. Future development should include cultural attractions – cinema and performance space – so we can harness the rich talent in music and performing arts locally and build on the success of our markets, festivals and local heritage. Let’s make Macclesfield a destination of choice, regionally and nationally.

By voting independent, we can focus on local issues and create a common vision – together we can achieve great things in Macclesfield."