Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A manhunt has been launched after a burglary at a house in Macclesfield.

Police were called last night (Tuesday, January 10) shortly before 8pm, to reports of suspicious activity on St Austell Avenue in Macclesfield.

Officers found a house had been burgled and searched the area for two men seen fleeing the scene.

Police dogs and a helicopter joined the search but there was no trace of the men.

One man was seen getting into a car, believed to be a Ford Focus.

A description has been given of one of the men, believed to have been in his 30s, of slim build and wearing a grey hoodie.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 697 of January 10 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.