A thirty-three year old man was found dead on a footpath.

Police were called at around 3.50pm on Saturday, April 29, to reports of a sudden death on a footpath between High Street and Cross Street, Macclesfield.

A 33-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. A file is being prepared for the coroner.