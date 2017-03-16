Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who grabbed his partner’s neck during a vicious attack on her and a friend has been spared a jail sentence.

Dennis Andrew Carlon, 33, was found ‘hiding in the closet’ at her home before launching the attack and gave her friend a bloody nose when she stepped in, a court heard.

Carlon, of Danes Square, Macclesfield, smashed a window in a door when he left the house after the attack, the hearing was told.

A probation report was prepared on Carlon who could have been sent to prison. But magistrates at his sentencing hearing told him to ‘improve his attitude towards violence’ before giving him a community penalty.

The victims and defendant had come home from the pub when the assault happened.

Kate Gaskell, prosecuting at Stockport Magistrates Court, said: “The defendant went into the kitchen and was muttering to himself then went quiet. The women thought he must have left the property. However, a while later he was found hiding in a closet.

“He followed his ex-partner into the bedroom and pushed her onto the bed. She kicked out at him and managed to get up but he pushed her onto the bed again and began squeezing her throat with his hands. She began kicking out again.

“Her friend tried to intervene and the defendant struck her in the face. It caused her nose to bleed immediately.

“His ex then remonstrated and got a hit to the face. The defendant then ran from the property. They heard the glass in the back door smash.”

Carlon admitted two charges of assault and criminal damage. The incident was on February 12.

Defending, Paul Gallagher told the court that Carlon is due to start a new job and has given up drugs.

He said: “It was a close relationship with his partner but it’s unlikely to reconcile.”

Carlon was given an 18 month community order with 80 hours unpaid work for the assaults with no separate penalty for the criminal damage.

The chairman of the bench said: “Violence will get you into serious trouble at some point in your life unless you take the help we’re offering you. We hope your attitude towards violence will change.”

Carlon must pay £80 compensation for the window, £50 to each of the victims, £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.