A man has spoken of his devastation after learning that five of his friends are still missing following the Grenfell blaze tragedy.

Richard Zammutt, 33, has told the Express of his distress after learning that the family of five who lived on the 21st floor of the tower have been missing since a fire tore through the building last week.

Abdulaziz El-Wahabi, his wife Faouzia, daughter Yasin, 21, son Nur-Houda, 15, and son Mehdi, eight, were in their flat when the fire started.

Seventy-nine people have so far been confirmed dead but this number is expected to rise with many people still missing.

Richard, who lives and works in Macclesfield, said his sister Mariam El-Louah, a mum of three, lives in a house right next to the tower and is best friends with the mum of the family.

Richard’s 15-year-old nephew Osama was due to be in the tower staying overnight with the family on the night of the fire.

Richard, who works in sales and marketing for estate agent Belvoir on Mill Street, said: “It’s been horrendous for everyone. My nephew was due to stay in the tower overnight to go to mosque the next morning, but luckily he went home and was safe. To think what could have happened, it’s horrific.

“It was horrendous for my sister because she was away at the time and heard news about the fire so rushed back.

“She’s absolutely devastated, Faouzia was her best friend. They were like sisters. It’s so sad. I had known the family for years and they were such a lovely family, would do anything for anyone.

“They are still missing officially, it’s impossible to imagine they’re gone, a whole family like that. We still hold out hope, that’s the only thing you can do.”

Richard, who was born and bred in London but moved to Macclesfield seven years ago and now lives in Rushton Spencer, has launched an online appeal to raise £10,000 for families affected by the fire.

He said: “My sister is right in the heart of the community, she’s been part of the protests and has been there helping families with food and other things they need. These people have lost everything and need all the help they can get.

“It may seem like a big total but it’s nothing really compared to what these people need. I want to raise as much as we can to show support from the people of Macclesfield.”

Go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/londongrenfelltowerfire to donate to the fund.