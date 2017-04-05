Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man and two youths have been arrested after a bar was broken into and vandalised.

Police received reports around 10.30am today (Wednesday, April 5) that intruders had broken into the old Ron Tiki bar on Dukes Court, off Mill Street, which is now being renovated to open soon as a new bar, the Rummery.

Officers attended and found three people in the premises.

They ran off and were chased by officers.

A man and two youths - a girl and a boy - were arrested on suspicion of burglary nearby on Mill Street.

Sgt Caroline Hurst said there was damage to the property including spray paint on the walls and tile grout spread around.

She said: “There is a lot of damage, it’s been left in a real mess.

“They used spray paint to leave graffiti on the walls and spread tile grout around the property.

“They forced the front door to get in and it looks like they may have been getting their heads down in there.

“Officers disturbed them and they made off but were chased down.”

All three people arrested remain in police custody this afternoon for questioning.

Call police on 101 with information.