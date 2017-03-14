Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was taken to hospital after being chased and attacked in an underpass after leaving a nightclub.

Police said that the man from Macclesfield was chased into an alleyway near Wood Street during the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning (March 12).

He was then pushed to the floor and hit him in the face.

The victim suffered minor facial injuries as a result of the incident and was taken to the Royal Stoke Hospital. He was discharged from hospital on Monday (March 13) after being assessed.

The offender is described as having short dark hair and was wearing a dark bomber jacket or cardigan.

The attack happened at around 1am on Sunday, March 12.

Officers have launched an investigation and are following a number of lines of enquiry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 762 of March 12.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.