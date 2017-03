Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man set fire to clothes and a sleeping bag outside a church.

Emergency crews attended shortly before 6am this morning (Wednesday, March 29) to reports of a man burning his own clothes at Park Green in Macclesfield.

Officers attended with a fire crew from Macclesfield to put out the fire.

A police spokesman said: “Although no criminal damage took place, the man was strongly advised about his actions.”