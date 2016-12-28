Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man suffered serious injuries to both hands trying to stop a vicious dog attack.

The 58-year-old needed medical treatment after the terrifying incident at his home on Wentworth Road on the Weston on Christmas Day (December 25).

It is understood he was forced to intervene when a Staffordshire Bull Terrier he was fostering attacked his American Staffordshire Terrier.

The man was injured as he tried to separate the animals.

During the incident the Bull Terrier suffered a puncture wound.

A member of the public called the police and officers attended.

Both dogs were taken to the vets for treatment.

Cheshire Police has now referred the incident to the RSPCA.

A spokesman said: “On the evening of 25 December 2016 police received a report of a dog being injured. On investigation it appeared the dog had attacked another dog and a 58-year-old man. The man received serious injuries to both hands as he tried to get the dog under control and at some point the dog itself was injured. The dog was treated by a vet and the incident has been referred to the RSPCA.”