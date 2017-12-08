Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two paramedics had to take refuge in their ambulance after being attacked by a man they had been sent out to give treatment to.

A court heard that Ian Hay ran at the North West Ambulance Service workers, lashing out at them after subjecting the pair to a foul mouthed tirade when they arrived at his home on Grasmere in Macclesfield.

After retreating to their ambulance, the court heard that Hay then attempted to pull the door of the ambulance open, demanding to be taken to hospital.

Hay, 55, had called an ambulance after suffering a severe reaction to a wasp sting on Friday, March 24.

Kate Gaskell, prosecuting said: “While there the paramedics heard Mr Hay shouting toward them and he could be heard swearing. He was asked to stop screaming.

“Mr Hay asked them to get out of his house and he then ran towards them.”

It was then heard that he demanded to go to the hospital and struck the male paramedic and grabbed the uniform of the female paramedic, the hearing was told.

However, Miss Gaskell added: “Mr Hay’s previous good character shows that there was never an incident of this nature before.”

Probation officers also carried out a report on Hay prior to sentencing.

The court heard that Hay had a severe allergy to wasp stings and had been taken to hospital in the past after suffering a particularly bad reaction.

At the time of calling for an ambulance, shortly before 10am, Hay was unable to find a working EpiPen that he kept to treat allergic reactions.

This caused him to become increasingly distressed, the court was told.

The defence also pointed to his previous good record, with no prior convictions, and his work in the local community.

Sarah Cook, defending, said: “He couldn’t locate his EpiPen, which gave rise to panic on his part.

“The paramedics were not carrying a pen either, which exacerbated his stress and also gave rise to a reaction, wholly out of character for him.

“He did not intend to harm them at all and he is of wholly good character.”

At Stockport magistrates court, Mr Hay pleaded guilty to assault and was handed a 12 week suspended prison sentence.

He was also ordered to pay compensation of £200 each to both victims and also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

