A man has admitted a ‘revenge porn’ offence against a former partner by sending ‘sexual’ photographs of her to her mother. Jamie Brown, 34, sent three photos of the woman, from Macclesfield, which featured her dressed in her underwear, a court heard.

He also sent a fourth photo of a random woman he had downloaded from the internet.

The incident was part of a package of harassment against the woman, who the Express has chosen not to name.

Over six months Brown ‘persistently’ pestered the woman, her family and work with numerous calls and messages, the court heard.

Brown, of Bacup, Lancashire, admitted disclosing private sexual photographs with intent to cause distress, and harassment without violence, during a hearing at Stockport magistrates’ court.

Prosecutor Danielle Allanson said there was a lot of background to the offences which would be revealed after the probation service had spoken to Brown in depth.

Magistrates ordered an ‘all options’ report which includes the potential for immediate custody and adjourned sentencing until July 26.

Ms Allanson said the harassment involved Brown ‘persistently’ sending messages to her, her family and employers.

She said: “There was a basis of plea entered to the disclosure of sexual photographs but it agreed the full facts and only mitigates why he did what he did.

“The harassment over quite a lengthy time involves numerous calls and messages to the complainant and her work.”

Tim Hughes, defending Brown, said Brown had ‘some mental health issues’ which the probation service will be looking at while making their report.

He said: “There were issues in the relationship from both sides.

“It was six of one and half a dozen of the other.

“There were four photos, three which were taken by the complainants’ previous boyfriend.”

He said two showed her in her underwear.

He added: “The fourth was not of the complainant but of a random woman from the internet.”