A man had to be rescued from his car after it rolled down a hill.

The casualty was trapped in the car which came to a rest on its side around 50 metres from Buxton New Road between Macclesfield Forest and Wildboarclough.

Firefighters from Macclesfield and Chapel-en-le-Frith were called to the incident at 1.07pm on Sunday, June 4.

Specialist equipment was used to be able to get him out through the roof. He was then taken to hospital by paramedics.