A man was punched in the head nine times during a vicious attack outside a nightclub.

Christopher Bailey, 30, punched Thomas Berry twice, knocking him to the ground after an altercation at Fever, Macclesfield. But when his victim got to his feet Bailey, of Range Court, Macclesfield, hit him seven more times knocking him back to the ground, a court heard.

Bailey pleaded guilty at Stockport Magistrates court to assault by beating.

Prosecuting, Tina Cunnane, said: “The victim had been in Macclesfield town centre and went to Fever nightclub. He saw a male he knows and had an argument.

“A third male, the defendant, got involved and this continued outside.

“He was approached by the third male and only recalls being punched by him once and awoke on the floor of Mill Street.

“Thomas Berry attended A&E and had bruising and swelling to his face. He suffered a headache for a number of days after the assault.

“CCTV shows the defendant punched Thomas Berry twice causing him to fall to the ground. He got to his feet and approached the defendant again. The defendant grabbed Thomas Berry and punched him a further seven times to the head.

“He dropped to the ground and the defendant aimed a kick at him which did not connect.”

She added that Mr Berry says he’s had trouble eating and sleeping and has hardly left the house since the attack on October 16, 2016.

Defending, Ruth Oakes said there was more background to the assault.

She said: “On two or three occasions when he was out drinking on a Friday or Saturday night Mr Bailey had abuse hurled at him by the complainant and his friends. All parties were in the public house and the complainant threw a glass which hit a girl in the group with the defendant.

“There was an argument and the staff ejected everyone.

“Mr Bailey walked away but the complainant goaded him. Mr Bailey accepts he should have turned the other cheek. It’s unusual circumstances in that the two parties have formed a friendship and been out together since. Mr Bailey knows he did the wrong thing and wants to get on with his life.”

Magistrates gave Bailey a 12 month community order with 12 week curfew to his partner’s house on Suffolk Close, from 7pm to 7am, with £200 costs, £85 victim surcharge and £100 compensation.