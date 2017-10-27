Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man punched and kicked a 15 year old during an attack on an area of wasteland.

Lee Jack Johnson, 19, of Briarwood Avenue, Macclesfield, attacked his victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on land off Turf Lane, the Moss, a court heard.

Johnson was with friends on the land on quad bikes before he approached the teen, pulled him to the ground, ripping his T-shirt and punched and kicked him. When the boy broke free, Johnson followed him and jumped him to continue the attack.

The incident was captured on video footage.

Prosecuting, Karen Saffman said: “The defendant walked straight over to him, started swearing and said ‘get here now, I’m going to bang you out’.

“The victim was backing off but the defendant cornered him, grabbed him and pulled him to the floor, ripping his shirt. He kicked him on the floor and was punching him. “The victim tried to get away but the defendant followed him. You say it was self defence but you were the aggressor, you followed him and jumped on his back.”

The teenage victim told the court: “He came at me and started to get violent, throwing punches, he hit me all over.

“I managed to get away on a bike. I was in a mess, there was blood and dirt all over my back.”

Johnson denied assault, stating he acted in self defence.

But magistrates found Johnson guilty at a trial at Stockport Magistrates Court.

The chairman of the bench said: “Taking all matters into account, we are satisfied that you did assault the victim and you were not acting in self defence.”

Johnson was sentenced to 16 weeks detention, suspended for 18 months. He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, complete 26 sessions of an offender behaviour programme and given an 18 month restraining order from the victim.