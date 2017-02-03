Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man bit a woman during an attack in her home while he was banned from going near her.

Saul Griffin, 27, was ordered by a court not to contact the victim and to stay away from her Macclesfield home. But one night he went to her house, followed her to her bedroom and punched her repeatedly. He also bit her finger, leaving a mark.

Chester Crown Court heard the incident happened in front of a young child and Griffin threw things around the room including a dressing table and Lego, which hit the youngster.

The woman suffered bruising and a loose tooth.

Prosecuting, Peter Hussey said: “The defendant was subject to a non molestation order when he called at her house. She told him she wanted to go to bed and asked him to leave. He refused. He followed her into the bedroom and became aggressive, abusive and violent.

“She was going to call the police so he took her phone and threw it across the bedroom, damaging it.

“He set about her, punching her repeatedly in the mouth. In the course of her trying to fight him off, her finger got caught in his mouth and he bit down hard for several seconds.

“The child was in the bedroom. The defendant threw a box of Lego at both of them, with some pieces hitting the child on the leg.

“The victim said in a statement ‘I now live in permanent fear. I’m fearful he’ll come back’.”

Griffin, of Patch Croft Road, Wythenshawe, was subject to a court order which banned him from contacting the woman after he was violent towards her. The court heard he has convictions for violence on his record.

Defending, Sarah Badraw said: “He’s been shocked and ashamed by what happened. He’s hard working and in gainful employment. He has support and stability from his family.”

Griffin was jailed for one year and eight months after pleading guilty to ABH, assault, criminal damage and breaching a non molestation order.

The offences took place on December 13 when Griffin was also on bail over another matter which was later dismissed.

Judge Roger Dutton said: “You were in breach of a court order just being in the house. The victim was particularly vulnerable.

“It’s aggravated by the fact you had taken drink, it was in front of a child and in her own bedroom.

“It’s a blatant breach of the orders and the sentence must be served immediately.”