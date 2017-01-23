Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A heartbroken man bombarded his ex-lover with unwanted messages and gifts when she ended their relationship.

Craig Harding left ‘intimate’ notes on his ex-fiancée’s desk at work and was seen driving past her house on a number of occasions, a court heard.

The 49-year-old from Macclesfield ‘fell apart’ when the victim ended their three-year relationship months before they were due to get married, magistrates were told.

But despite numerous warnings Harding pestered her for more than two months, leaving the victim feeling ‘constantly on her guard and fearing when he would turn up next’. At Stockport magistrates’ court, Harding, of Black Road, Macclesfield, admitted harassment.

Katie Gaskell, prosecuting, said: “The victim is Harding’s former partner of three years. She described it as an ‘on-off’ relationship. “In July 2016 she ended it completely.

“She started getting a number of messages from the defendant. “They work at the same place, but in different offices, so the victim was advised by her manager to send a message telling him to cease contact.

“He then bombarded her with numerous text messages and emails.

“One morning the victim saw the defendant drive past her house and then found him parked near her at work. On the way into the office he asked her who the big balding man with grey hair was.

“This shocked her because it was her new partner who only her daughter knew about. It made her wonder if he had been watching her. She claimed it was just her lodger. On another occasion she came to work to find various items on her desk including personal notes with intimate details.

“While the emails were not abusive, the contact was excessive.”

Through a statement the victim said Harding’s behaviour had affected her home and work life, adding: “It has left me feeling constantly on guard as to when he will show up next.”

Simon Morton, defending Harding, said: “He regrets how the relationship ended and he fell apart. They had planned to be married in the autumn but she left in July. He had unanswered questions and wanted an explanation, but overstepped the mark.”

Harding was given a 12 month community order and ordered to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work.

He is also prevented from contacting his ex for a year.