A man suffered a terrifying ordeal when he was woken at knifepoint by burglars who attacked him with a broom.

Two men forced their way into a house on Turner Street in Bollington before going into a bedroom and waking the 21-year-old victim.

One of the men threatened the victim with a knife and the second man hit him with a broom handle, causing scratches to his neck.

The two men, who both had strong Liverpool accents, stole items including two Mac laptops and a mobile phone before fleeing the scene.

Members of the community have expressed shock at the burglary.

Coun Allan Williams, a former mayor and member of Bollington Town Council, said: “It must have been terrifying. It doesn’t bear thinking about. I’m really shocked. You don’t hear about things like this in Bollington. I hope police find who did this.”

Coun Amanda Stott, of Bollington Town Council and Cheshire East council and also a former mayor, said: “Bollington has a very low crime level so anything like this is shocking.

“I’m sure residents are upset by the whole experience. Hopefully the perpetrators will be brought to justice as soon as possible.”

Officers from Macclesfield CID are appealing for information. The incident occurred around 11.30pm on Sunday, May 21.

The first suspect who was carrying a knife is described as approximately 5ft 9inches 5ft 10ins tall, wearing a dark coloured jacked with his hood up covering his face. The second suspect who was carrying the broom handle was approximately 5ft 10ins to 5ft 11ins tall and of stocky build, wearing a blue North Face jacket zipped up above his mouth with the hood up.

Detective Inspector Claire Jesson from Macclesfield CID said: “This was a serious incident and we are committed to doing all we can to trace the people responsible.

“Thankfully the victim did not suffer serious injuries but he has been left extremely shaken.

“The investigation is in its early stages and we are following a number of lines of enquiry, including CCTV analysis, forensics and house to house enquiries.

“I’m keen to hear from anyone who believes they witnessed anything suspicious.”

Call police on 101 quoting incident number 954 of May 21 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.