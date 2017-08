Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been found guilty of a sexual offence against a child.

Nicholas Henshall, 44, of Hawthorn Way, Macclesfield, was convicted by a jury at Liverpool Crown Court of intentionally touching a child under 13.

He was acquitted of a separate count of the same charge.

Henshall was bailed to appear for sentence on August 30.

In 2015 he was jailed for three years after admitting a historic sexual assault on a child and possessing 2,933 indecent images.