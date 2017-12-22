Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been fined after being caught with cocaine.

Police stopped Steven Paul King, 36, and found a bag with £50 of cocaine, a court heard.

Police saw King, formerly of Macclesfield but now of The Windrush, Rochdale, in his car and later apprehended him.

King said he bought the drugs for a party and they were for his own use.

Prosecuting, Tina Cunnane said: “Police attended Westmorland Close because they suspected drug dealing.

“They saw the defendant’s BMW speed up. They found it parked up and apprehended the defendant.”

King pleaded guilty to cocaine possession on August 10.

Defending, Shirley Fitton said: “He wasn’t trying to evade police, there were speed bumps and he sped up after going over them. He was arrested at 4.15pm and wasn’t interviewed until 2pm the next day, 22 hours later. This is excessive and should be taken into account.”

Magistrates said it was an ‘excessive’ length of time but that it wouldn’t affect his sentence.

King must pay a £100 fine, £85 costs and £35 victim surcharge.