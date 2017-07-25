Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court after attacking his girlfriend on a night out.

Liam Wilson, 21, was out with his partner in Macclesfield town centre when the attack happened, a court heard.

Wilson, of Grimshaw Lane in Bollington, was caught on CCTV at the Snowgoose bar grabbing his girlfriend a number of times in a rear yard before pushing her to the ground.

She was seen on the footage running back into the bar visibly upset by what happened.

The court heard that during the incident Wilson also smashed a window in the front of the pub.

Prosecuting, Tina Cunnane told the court: “On February 18 the defendant smashed the front door window at the Snowgoose pub.

“He had been in the pub and while CCTV didn’t catch him smashing the window it shows he was present before it was smashed.

“CCTV captures him in the pub going through to the rear yard and talking with his partner.

“He grabbed her a number of times and pushed her to the ground before she ran back into the pub.

“She was looking upset.”

At a hearing at Stockport Magistrates court on Wednesday, July 12, Wilson pleaded guilty to assault by beating and causing criminal damage to the pub’s front door.

The incident took place on February 18 this year.

The court was told that Wilson has a number of assaults on his record.

He was subject to a suspended sentence for an incident involving the same victim at the time of the attack.

Magistrates asked to hear from a probation officer in court about how he has been working with the service before he could be sentenced.

But there was a dispute over the number of unpaid work hours he has completed in relation to his previous offence and the case was adjourned.

Wilson must appear again at Stockport Magistrates court on July 27 when probation officers will update magistrates on his progress and they will decided if a pre-sentence report should be completed before sentencing takes place.

Defending, Lesley Herman argued that she had not had the opportunity to address magistrates on Wilson’s behalf but said she would address magistrates at the upcoming hearing.

Wilson is subject to a restraining order banning him from contacting the victim.