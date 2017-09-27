Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A MAN was injured after being chased into a town centre pub by a man armed with a machete.

The victim, a 31-year-old man from Macclesfield, sought refuge in the Silk Trader on Brook Street when he was pursued by a masked man armed with the weapon.

The offender, who was dressed all in black and wearing a white mask, then attempted to attack the victim before fleeing the scene. The victim was taken to Macclesfield District General Hospital with minor injuries to his arm and knee. He remains in hospital being treated. Police are appealing for information about the attack which happened at 8.05pm on Monday, September 25.

Detective Sergeant Simon Mills said: “Investigations into this incident are in the very early stages and we are following a number of lines of enquiry.

“As part of this, I’m keen to hear from anyone who was in the Brook Street or Silk Road area at the time this incident occurred and believes they may have witnessed anything suspicious.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 842 of 25/9/2017.