A 27-year-old man is facing jail after admitting downloading more than 5,000 indecent images of children.

Michael Gough, from Macclesfield, was caught in possession of all three categories of images including 15 graded as Category A – the most serious.

A further 76 were Category B while most of the images – 5,099 – were Category C.

The sickening library amounted to 5,191 indecent images and were downloaded between April 17, 2011 and October 8, 2016.

At Chester Crown Court on Monday, May 22, Gough, of Crompton Road, admitted three charges of making an indecent image of a child and one charge of possession of indecent images.

He was bailed with conditions to be sentenced at the same court on June 12.

Judge Patrick Thompson warned Gough that ‘all options including custody’ would be explored by the probation service and the court.

Gough must also sign the Sex Offenders Register with immediate effect.