A man has avoided prison after breaking into his friend’s flat with some mates and stealing her Playstation during a drunken party.

Paul Grayson, 19, and friends ‘trashed’ Sadie Dower’s flat above a shop on Chestergate after breaking in and drinking for hours, a court heard. They were also seen pouring beer out the window onto shoppers on Chestergate.

Damage included smashed glass, broken bottles, the contents of a hoover tipped out, beans strewn on a wall, dents in walls, two smashed TVs and cigarette burns.

Grayson stole a Playstation 3 before they left and later sold it to an electrical shop, the court heard.

Tess Kenyon, prosecuting, said: “A witness said that in the day there was anti-social behaviour coming from the flat. Some young people were pouring beer out of the window on to customers. Officers in the town centre half an hour later stopped five young males and one was carrying a boxed PS3. He was told to continue but the officer made a note of it. Twenty minutes later at the Shell petrol station there were reports of the theft of beer and the defendant was arrested.”

She added: “The defendant has known the victim for five years and was at her address with her and some friends the day before. He returned the following day with some other males. She wasn’t in but they forced the door. They were there for seven hours and were all drunk. As they left the defendant took the PS3. He sold it to an electrical shop and split the money to buy Mcdonalds and beer.”

Grayson, of Mauldeth Road, Heaton Mersey, Stockport, pleaded guilty to burglary on December 30.

Karl Benson, defending, said he is a ‘vulnerable young man’.

He said: “It was a stupid drunken incident. They were expecting her to be at the flat and a co-accused kicked the door in. He kicked the TV but it’s not clear who did what damage. There were other males and I don’t know why they are not here today.”

The probation service said it crossed the custody threshold because it was a serious offence in which they ‘trashed the flat’. But magistrates gave Grayson a six-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months, with 200 hours unpaid work and £500 compensation.

Chairman of the bench Eileen Carr said: “It’s a very very serious offence but you have no previous convictions and gave an early guilty plea.”