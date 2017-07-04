Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 750 people attended the town’s fledgling comic-con event.

Macc-Pow! was organised by cartoonist Marc Jackson, who came up with the idea to run a event focused on graphic art, with exhibitions, stalls and question and answer sessions with experienced artists.

Among the guests on the day were cartoon heavyweight Lew Stringer, who creates for the Beano, plus James Kochalka and Tillie Walden, who both appeared via Skype and answered questions.

Marc, who has already set his sights on another event next year, said: “It was great. It was hard work, and there was a lot of planning involved, but it was all worth it in the end.

“I’ve had some great feedback. I’d definitely like to do it again next year.”

The festival also included an exclusive video workshop by Denis St John, from the Peanuts Studio in California, who taught children how to draw Snoopy.

And Marc’s five-year-old daughter Nancy also pitched in on the kids’ table.

The event was supported by the Barnaby Festival, with support from Macclesfield businesses and food provided by Marks and Spencer in Macclesfield.