A teenager has been crowned the female winner of a prestigious singing competition.

Ischia Gooda, 14, from Macclesfield, has been crowned as BBC Radio 2 Young Chorister of the Year for 2017.

She competed against eight singers from around the UK at the grand final at the BBC Philharmonic Studios in Salford.

Ischia, who sings at St Peter’s Church, in Prestbury, performed two songs, Gounod’s ‘Ave Maria’ and the hymn ‘Be Thou My Vision’, to claim victory.

She said: “I feel so lucky, but over the moon. The whole experience was amazing.”

Ischia began learning the piano when she was six and will now have the opportunity to take part in a range of radio and television programmes over the year for the BBC.

She said: “Previous winners have been able to develop professional careers from this springboard and though that’s still a long way off, it certainly gives me more confidence about the possibilities.”

Ischia was chosen for the final after submitting two pieces – a hymn and an anthem – recorded with pianist Fiona Corston from Cheshire School of Music in Athey Street.

Raphael Bellamy Plaice, from Brighton, was the male winner.