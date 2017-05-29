Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents in Macclesfield have been showing their support for Manchester following the terror attack.

The city’s worker bee emblem has become a symbol of unity and defiance following the bombing at Manchester Arena which killed 22 people.

The image has been painted on the side of White Nancy and tattoo parlours in the town have been inundated with tattoo requests.

Debra Nixon and Debbie Chappell painted a bee on White Nancy after a request by Bollington mayor Andy Langdon.

It was designed by Macclesfield graphic designer Matthew Wray, which features a bee with a hearts on its thorax and the words ‘hope, strength, peace’ on its abdomen.

Matthew, 35, who works at Bollington Print Shop, said: “I created the image in response to the awful event in Manchester. It was my way of dealing with it. It was widely shared on social media and somehow was chosen by the mayor.

“It’s great to think it can be seen for miles around. I just hope it sends a positive message and some comfort.”

Artists at Artmageddon on Chestergate, Carpe Diem on Mill Lane, Skin Creations on Sunderland Street, Grindhouse Tattoo Productions on Church Street, have been flooded with requests for tattoos of bees and raised hundreds of pounds.

Meanwhile, Dick Vincent, an illustrator from Macclesfield, saw his design of a bee with the words ‘Stay Strong Our Kid’ shared thousands of times on social media.