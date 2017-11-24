Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shoppers in Macclesfield have been going crazy for a stuffed carrot.

A stuffed toy of ‘Kevin the carrot’ - which features in Aldi’s Christmas tv advert - is being sold for £2.99 in all of its stores.

And it is proving a massive hit among shoppers in Macclesfield, with one customer snapping a picture of the cuddly toys piled up on the conveyor belt at the Queen Victoria Street store.

Kevin - who first appeared in the store’s 2016 festive adverts - is this time seen with love interest ‘Katie’.

And it seems shoppers too have fallen in love with the pair, who went on sale yesterday (Thursday, November 23).

But with customers in a frenzy trying to get their hands on the plush toy, some have already been put on auction site eBay with ridiculous price tags.

Kevin and his love interest, Katie, are being sold with a ‘buy it now’ price of £400, with bidding sales going for even more.

The cuddly Kevin the Carrot soft toy and the Plush Katie the Carrot hit stores across the country in support of Aldi’s charity partner, Teenage Cancer Trust.

Aldi says that they apologise to those who have been unable to buy a Kevin or Katie.

They have also said that they do not condone those who have taken to online auction sites to resell the charity toy but say that it is out of their control.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “Demand for our Kevin and Katie soft toys has been exceptionally high and we are sorry if customers were unable to purchase these products.

“The number of units available in each store increased sixfold compared to last year and purchases were limited to two of each variant per customer.

“However, as with all our Special buy products, they are only available while stocks last.”