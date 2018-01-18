Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Boxer dog that was surrendered by its owner because they could not afford the vet bills has been given a new lease of life.

Nine-year-old Stella was brought to the RSPCA after she was diagnosed with cancer.

Despite having an operation to remove the tumours from her ears, there is no way of knowing if the cancer will return, which means she cannot be re-homed.

But foster carer Rachel White, from Macclesfield, is determined to ensure Stella is happy and comfortable until her final days and set up a fundraising page to ensure she can live her life to the fullest.

Rachel, 34, who is a former Fallibroome Academy pupil, said: “When she came in she was very timid and shy. She loves people but when I first got her she was very timid – not scared but quiet.

“We brought her in and they operated on her ears to remove the tumours.

“She has gone deaf in one ear and she has a burst ear drum in her left ear but that it not the biggest of her troubles, the tumour coming back is her main concern.

“I took Stella because she was the least likely to get adopted given her medical circumstances - she deserved a chance at having her happy ever after and I felt I could give her that.”

She added: “She is a challenge, for sure, but she is just amazing.

“I can take her to the pub and she goes up to anybody and people always come over to meet her; she’s just one of those dogs that everyone wants to play with.”

Rachel hoped to raise £100 through a Just Giving site to help pay for some treats for Stella, but generous donors have more than doubled the amount, which will help go towards mounting vet bills.

Stella has also been put on a special diet to get her weight back to normal.

Rachel, who volunteers as a communications officer at the RSPCA, got involved with the charity after losing her own dog, Deebo, to cancer in 2012.

Since then Rachel has gone on to foster seven animals and says it is one of the best decisions she has ever made.

She said: “I wasn’t ready for the emotional commitment of having my own dog.

“But I felt that the fact you are helping another dog would make it easier to say goodbye to them. It’s become a passion.”

If you would like to make a donation towards Stella’s care, go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/spoil-stella.