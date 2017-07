Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rugby fans looking forward to the final test match between the Lions and All Blacks are invited to watch the game at a pub which is opening early for the event.

The Baths Hotel will open at 8.30am on Saturday, July 8, to screen the third test match between the British and Irish Lions versus the All Blacks.

Entrance costs £10 per person and includes a bacon bap, a bloody Mary and a pint.

Proceeds will go to the Wooden Spoon Charity , a charity which supports disadvantaged and disabled children.