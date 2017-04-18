Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Macclesfield MP David Rutley has welcomed plans to call a General Election in less than two months’ time.

Prime Minister Theresa May has revealed her intention to table a motion to parliament proposing a poll on June 8.

It will require the support from two thirds of MPs in order for it to go ahead.

Mrs May said Britain needed certainty, stability and strong leadership following the EU referendum.

Mr Rutley said: “The Prime Minister has called for an election on 8th June to seek to secure the strong and stable leadership that the country needs to see us through the EU withdrawal process and the years beyond. Current divisions in Westminster put our plans at risk to obtain the best outcome from Brexit negotiations and establish a more secure future. The Government is committed to its plans to build a stronger economy that rewards people who work hard and funds our public services in a country that works for everyone.

"I am looking forward to taking that message to the residents of Macclesfield in the weeks ahead.”