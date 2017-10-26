Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charity which supports more than 600 families has moved into bigger premises.

Space4Autism has a new base on Mill Lane in Macclesfield.

The group was set up in 2005 by a group of parents to provide much needed support for families struggling to cope with the lack of professional services.

The new premises will house the 300-plus activities they now provide each year and the group is planning to add an autism friendly cafe, a retail area and a huge sensory room.

Alongside their move, they are in advanced discussions with Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, (CWP) with the intention of collaborative working to begin in January 2018.

CEO Cheryl Simpson said: “It has taken a huge amount of work to get Space4Autism to where we are today and I am so proud of everyone who has helped over the years.

“I would like to say a special thank you to those who helped raise the £15,000 to enable us to move into such a wonderful building.

“Space4Autism now have a huge presence in the town and we are hoping to be able to support so many more families living with autism spectrum conditions (ASC)”.

She added that the NHS trust is keen to work in partnership with the charity to create improved connectivity and accessibility for young people and families between its services.

Space4Autism is also making ties with Big Life, which delivers talking therapies to adults who require support with their mental health.

A spokesman said: “The Space Centre is going to become a hub for everything ASC related and as well as the social skill clubs for every age group, workshops, drop-ins, yoga, football, roller skating, fun days and employment training, Space4Autism are putting plans in place to deliver much more from January 2018 including after school clubs for the whole family to enjoy.”

To enable Space4Autism to continue to offer more support to the ASC community they would like the help of volunteers and local business.

If you would be interested in becoming a partner for 2018-2019, get in touch or if you would like to know more about what Space4Autism can do for you email info.space@hotmail.com