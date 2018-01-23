Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents are being encouraged to join a day of protest calling for more support for our NHS.

A Macclesfield ‘Save Our NHS’ demonstration will take place in the town centre on Saturday, February 3, as part of a national campaign calling for more funding and less cuts to the NHS.

Ailsa Holland, who lives on Park Lane, is urging residents to join the demonstration, no matter what their age, gender or political persuasion.

Ailsa, 48, said: “This isn’t a political demonstration. It’s for everyone who wants to save the NHS not matter who you are. We all know and love someone who’s been saved by the NHS. Now it’s time to return the favour.”

She added: “The NHS is fantastic, it really is something special. No matter how much money or what your status is, you have the right to be cared for at the same level as everybody else. We’re in real danger of losing that.”

(Image: Fiona Bailey)

Ailsa, who is a poet, said the demonstration is the perfect opportunity for anyone who hasn’t attended one before.

Ailsa, who will be joined by her husband Robbi Fricke and 13-year-old son Ben, said: “This is going to be a very happy, friendly place to be. We definitely encourage people to bring their kids, bring their grandmas.”

She added that anyone feeling anxious about joining a demonstration can get in touch through the Macclesfield Save Our NHS facebook group.

A special placard-making workshop is also being held at the Print Mill, Mill Street, on Treacle Market Sunday, January 28, from 1pm until 4pm.

Ailsa added: “I think demonstrations are fantastic, they are really inspiring and empowering, and they make you realise what a power you have because all those people there are individuals who half an hour ago were sat at home thinking they couldn’t make a difference.

“We could all go down to London but why do that when we can have a march here. I know there are loads of people who are affected by the NHS but who wouldn’t consider getting on a bus or train to London, but might consider going to the Market Place for half an hour.

“I truly believe that people have more power than they think they have. If local people can show they are willing to stand up for themselves for what is important, politicians have to take notice.”

The protest will begin outside Macclesfield Town Hall in Market Place, then march down Mill Street, along Exchange Street, up Churchill Way, then back down Chestergate to end where it began, with contributions from various speakers.

The Macclesfield Save Our NHS demonstration begins at midday on Saturday February 3.

For more information, go to the facebook event ‘ Save Our NHS Macclesfield ’.