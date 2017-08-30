Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Macclesfield is to launch its own Pride event.

Rainbow Day will celebrate lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender culture and promote diversity in the town.

The event is planned for 2018.

Anyone interested in getting involved is invited to attend a drop-in event at West Park Cafe tomorrow (Thursday, August 31) from 6-8pm.

Pride events take place all over the world including most UK cities and a growing number of towns.

The cultural festival usually involves a colourful parade and events including music acts.

Rainbow Day in Macclesfield is being organised by Youth Support Service in partnership with Catch 22.

All funds raised on the day will be donated to East Cheshire Hospice Child Bereavement counselling.